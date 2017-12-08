Is Steve Harvey Guilty of Fraud Involving a Charity?

By Estee

Steve Harvey is being sued by a guy who claims he was hired by Steve to raise $20 million for the Steve and Marjorie Foundation as well as other ventures … but he got screwed.

Vincent Dimmock claims he raised the $20 mil, and in return he says he was promised 12.5% of everything he brought in.

According to the suit, Harvey refused to pay him his commission.

We reached out to Harvey’s agent, Todd Frank, who says “It sounds fake. Steve is the most loyal guy in the world. I’ve never been stiffed on a commission from Steve Harvey in 21 years.”