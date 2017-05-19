Steve Harvey’s Ex wife: He Damaged My Soul

According to a new lawsuit Steve Harvey’s ex-wife filed, she says she’s never been the same since their divorce and claims he damaged her “soul.” She wants $60 million.

Mary Harvey alleges that she’s been suicidal and has been self-medicating to be able to handle the aftermath of their highly publicized divorce battle.

She is suing Steve for child endangerment, torture, conspiracy against rights, intentional infliction of emotional distress, breach of contract and even “soul murder.”

The lawsuit states: “Soul murder is achieved by a combination of torture, deprivation and brainwashing.”