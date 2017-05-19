Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: May 19, 2017

Steve Harvey’s Ex wife: He Damaged My Soul

Comments

Related

View Larger
Steve Harvey’s Ex wife: He Damaged My Soul
View Larger
Steve Harvey’s Ex wife: He Damaged My Soul

By Estee

Power 953 News

According to a new lawsuit Steve Harvey’s ex-wife filed, she says she’s never been the same since their divorce and claims he damaged her “soul.” She wants $60 million.

Mary Harvey alleges that she’s been suicidal and has been self-medicating to be able to handle the aftermath of their highly publicized divorce battle.

She is suing Steve for child endangerment, torture, conspiracy against rights, intentional infliction of emotional distress, breach of contract and even “soul murder.”

The lawsuit states: “Soul murder is achieved by a combination of torture, deprivation and brainwashing.”

 


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation