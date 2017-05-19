Now Playing
Posted: May 19, 2017

Suge Knight arrested again?

Suge Knight arrested again?
Suge Knight arrested again?

By djnailz

Power 953 News

Richard Taylor, the actor who played Suge Knight in Straight Outta Compton is taking that acting role a little too serious. Knight who is no stranger to run ins with the law is serving time right now. Taylor… the actor… was arrested this week after putting his hands on a Security Guard in Sunny Isles, Florida. Reports show a Misdemeanor Battery charge.

 


