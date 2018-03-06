Sign in with your existing account
Swae Lee Accused of Cheating With Blac Chyna
By
nigelsealy
Power 953 News
Blac Chyna knows how to keep her name relevant whether is it’s drama with Rob Kardashian , sex tape being leaked. Now, Blac
Chyna is accused of being the reason why Swae Lee girlfriend broke up with.
Swae Lee’s girlfriend said on her Instagram “You love sucking people n—as di–s huh? and then she tagged Blac Chyna. Afterwards,
Swae Lee’s girlfriend said he and Blac Chyna could have one another. In addition, Blac Chyna is reportedly dating an 18 year
old rapper.
Check out the post below and i better:
