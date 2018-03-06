Swae Lee Accused of Cheating With Blac Chyna

By nigelsealy

Blac Chyna knows how to keep her name relevant whether is it’s drama with Rob Kardashian , sex tape being leaked. Now, Blac Chyna is accused of being the reason why Swae Lee girlfriend broke up with.

Swae Lee’s girlfriend said on her Instagram “You love sucking people n—as di–s huh? and then she tagged Blac Chyna. Afterwards, Swae Lee’s girlfriend said he and Blac Chyna could have one another. In addition, Blac Chyna is reportedly dating an 18 year old rapper.

