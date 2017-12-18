Sign in with your existing account
Posted: December 18, 2017
Swae Lee Says New Rae Sremmurd Album Coming Out Next Month
By
nigelsealy
Power 953 News
Swae Lee from Rae Sremmurd says a new album is coming out next month. The duo hasn’t come out with a new album since August
of 2016.
Over the weekend Swae Lee made the announcement during the Rolling Loud Music Festival. In addition, Swae Lee promised the
album will have the “hottest music in the f***ing planet”.
Check out his post right here:
