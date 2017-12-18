Swae Lee Says New Rae Sremmurd Album Coming Out Next Month

By nigelsealy

Swae Lee from Rae Sremmurd says a new album is coming out next month. The duo hasn’t come out with a new album since August of 2016.

Over the weekend Swae Lee made the announcement during the Rolling Loud Music Festival. In addition, Swae Lee promised the album will have the “hottest music in the f***ing planet”.

