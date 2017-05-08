Now Playing
Posted: May 08, 2017

Swizz Beatz confirms new Jay Z album?

Swizz Beatz confirms new Jay Z album?
Swizz Beatz confirms new Jay Z album?
Swizz Beatz confirms new Jay Z album?

By djnailz

Power 953 News

Over the past year there are have many rumor of Jay Z dropping new music. We’ve heard about a response to Beyonce’s Lemonade, he got on Pusha T’s “Drug Drealers Anonymous” and got on the “All The Way Up Remix”, we were almost certain Jigga was going to drop some new music soon but we weren’t.

Those rumors have pretty much been confirmed! Check out Swizz Beatz’s IG post!


There are no comments yet.

 
 
