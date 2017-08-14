Now Playing
Posted: August 14, 2017

Taylor Swift Case Thrown Out

By Estee

Power 953 News

Taylor Swift will NOT have to pay $3 million to David Mueller, the former DJ who allegedly groped her during a meet-and-greet four years ago.

He had sued her for ruining his career . . . because he was fired after her people complained to his bosses.  They claimed he reached under her skirt and grabbed Taylor’s naked booty, but he denies it.

The judge threw out the case against Taylor on Friday, saying she can’t be held liable because Mueller wasn’t able to prove that she personally attempted to have him fired.

Also, the jury will rule on Taylor’s countersuit for $1.  She’s accusing Mueller for sexual assault and battery, and the $1 amount is just a symbolic thing to use this as an opportunity to stand up for other women.

A final verdict is expected this week.


