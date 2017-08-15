Now Playing
Posted: August 15, 2017

Taylor Swift wins Her Lawsuit for $1

By Estee

Power 953 News

Taylor Swift won her countersuit against David Mueller, the former DJ who felt her booty during a meet-and-greet four years ago.

He claimed SHE got him fired when she and her team accused him of the booty-grabbing, but the judge threw his case out claiming there’s no proof that shows he was fired because she complained.

Sooo, yesterday Swift won her counterlawsuit… for $1. This was a symbolic lawsuit, not for the money, but to show the world women will not tolerate sexual abuse in any form.

So now the DJ owes Taylor Swift one dollar.

After the verdict, Taylor released this  statement:  Quote, “I acknowledge the privilege that I benefit from in life, in society, and in my ability to shoulder the enormous cost of defending myself in a trial like this.

“My hope is to help those whose voices should also be heard.”

She also said that she would make donations to organizations that help sexual assault victims defend themselves.

Mueller hasn’t commented.


