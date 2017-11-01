N.E.R.D Teams With Rihanna in New Music Video ‘Lemon’

By nigelsealy

Pharrell Williams & N.E.R.D. teams up with Rihanna in a new song and music video called ‘ Lemon‘. Pharrell goes for toe on rapping verses with Rihanna. The song samples a 2015 twitter video that went viral. In addition, this is the first single since 2014 from N.E.R.D.

Check out the N.E.R.D & Rihanna Lemon music video below: