Posted: November 01, 2017

N.E.R.D Teams With Rihanna in New Music Video ‘Lemon’

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Pharrell Williams  &amp; N.E.R.D. teams up with Rihanna in a new song and music video called ‘ Lemon‘. Pharrell goes for toe on rapping verses with Rihanna. The song samples a 2015 twitter video that went viral. In addition, this is the first single since 2014 from N.E.R.D.

Check out the N.E.R.D &amp; Rihanna Lemon music video below:


