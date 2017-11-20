The American Music Award Winners

By Estee

The “American Music Awards” went down last night, and there’s really nothing worth talking about except Pink’s performance. She took her wire work to an INSANE level by performing on the side of a building.

She and her dancers, or stunt people, or whatever you call them, were suspended about halfway up the JW Marriott, dancing on the side of the building as if it was the floor. If any other artist out there has an idea of how to top this, I’d love to see it.

WINNERS:

All Genres:

Artist of the Year: Bruno Mars

New Artist of the Year: Niall Horan . . . Zayn won last year.

Collaboration of the Year: “Despacito”, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee with Justin Bieber

Video of the Year: “That’s What I Like”, Bruno Mars . . .

Tour of the Year: Coldplay

Pop / Rock:

Favorite Female Artist: Lady Gaga

Favorite Male Artist: Bruno Mars

Favorite Band, Duo or Group: Imagine Dragons

Favorite Album: “24K Magic”, Bruno Mars

Soul / R & B:

Favorite Female Artist: Beyoncé

Favorite Male Artist: Bruno Mars . . . Apparently, he counts for ALL the categories.

Favorite Album: “24K Magic”, Bruno Mars

Rap / Hip-Hop:

Favorite Artist: Drake . . . He also won this category last year.

Favorite Album: “Damn”, Kendrick Lamar

Country:

Favorite Female Artist: Carrie Underwood . . . This is her fourth-straight year winning this category.

Favorite Male Artist: Keith Urban

Favorite Band, Duo or Group: Little Big Town

Favorite Album: “Ripcord”, Keith Urban

Favorite Song: “Blue Ain’t Your Color”, Keith Urban

Other Categories:

Favorite Artist – (Adult/Contemporary): Shawn Mendes . . . hey, at least it wasn’t Bruno Mars.

Favorite Artist – (Alternative Rock): Linkin Park