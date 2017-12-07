Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: December 07, 2017

The Best Rap Albums and Songs of 2017

Comments

By Estee

Power 953 News

Uproxx has lists of 2017’s  Best Rap Albums and  Best Rap Songs.

The Top Five Albums are:  

“The Autobiography” by Vic Mensa

“HNDRXX” by Future

“Good for You” by Aminé

“Gang Signs and Prayer” by Stormzy

“Culture” by Migos.

 

The Top 10 Songs are:  

“Portland” by Drake

“DNA” by Kendrick Lamar

“Incredible” by Future

“Big Fish” by Vince Staples

“Bounce Back” by Big Sean

“The Weekend” by SZA

“Drowning” by Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

“For My People” by Joey Badass

“MotorSport” by Migos

“Anita” by Smino.


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation