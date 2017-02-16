Now Playing
Posted: February 16, 2017

The Beyhive checks Carlos Santana, he apologizes

Legendary musician, Carlos Santana is apologizing after he said Beyonce is “not a singer singer.”

While the beyhive are still upset that Adele beat out the Queen Bey for Album Of The Year at the 2017, Grammys, Santana decided to add insult to injury! Santana said,

“Adele is a singer, Beyoncé a model.”

Carlos was quickly reminded of who the Beyhive was after they went off on him. He then apologized with a Facebook post:

 


