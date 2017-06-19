Now Playing
Posted: June 19, 2017

The Bill Cosby judge declared a mistrial on Saturday

The Bill Cosby judge declared a mistrial on Saturday
The Bill Cosby judge declared a mistrial on Saturday
The Bill Cosby judge declared a mistrial on Saturday
The Bill Cosby judge declared a mistrial on Saturday

By Estee

Power 953 News

The Bill Cosby judge declared a mistrial on Saturday, because the jury couldn’t reach a verdict after 52 hours of deliberation.  But he added, “I remind everyone that this is not vindication or victory.”

Cosby is STILL charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault, over a 2004 encounter with Andrea Constand.  And prosecutors say they WILL retry him.  There’s no word when, and Cosby is free on bail until then.

One last note:  On Friday, the day before the mistrial, Bill Tweeted pictures and video of his supporters outside the courthouse.

Bill Cosby

@BillCosby

Thank you to all of my fans and supporters — here in Norristown and worldwide.

12:00 PM – 16 Jun 2017

