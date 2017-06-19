Sign in with your existing account
The Bill Cosby judge declared a mistrial on Saturday
By
Estee
Power 953 News
The Bill Cosby judge declared a mistrial on Saturday, because the jury couldn’t reach a verdict after 52 hours of deliberation. But he added, “I remind everyone that this is not vindication or victory.”
Cosby is STILL charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault, over a 2004 encounter with Andrea Constand. And prosecutors say they WILL retry him. There’s no word when, and Cosby is free on bail until then.
One last note: On Friday, the day before the mistrial, Bill Tweeted
pictures and video of his supporters outside the courthouse.
