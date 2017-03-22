Former Chicago catcher David Ross is behind it all. He retired after the World Series, and is now a contestant on “Dancing with the Stars”.

He has a book on the way called “Teammate: My Journey in Baseball and a World Series for the Ages”. It’ll be out on May 9th, and the movie will be partially based on it. In fact, the working title of the movie is also “Teammate: My Life in Baseball” . . . although, it’s easy to see that being changed.

Ross says, “It was said all during the 2016 season that if you made a movie about the magical run with all its amazing subplots, no one would believe it. Guess what? Believe it!” There’s no timetable for the movie yet.