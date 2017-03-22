Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: March 22, 2017

The Chicago Cubs won their first World Series in 108 years last season, so it’s no surprise that it’s being turned into a movie!

Comments

Related

View Larger
The Chicago Cubs won their first World Series in 108 years last season, so it’s no surprise that it’s being turned into a movie!
View Larger
The Chicago Cubs won their first World Series in 108 years last season, so it’s no surprise that it’s being turned into a movie!

By Estee

Power 953 News

Former Chicago catcher David Ross is behind it all.  He retired after the World Series, and is now a contestant on Dancing with the Stars”.

He has a book on the way called “Teammate:  My Journey in Baseball and a World Series for the Ages”.  It’ll be out on May 9th, and the movie will be partially based on it.  In fact, the working title of the movie is also “Teammate: My Life in Baseball” . . . although, it’s easy to see that being changed.

Ross says, “It was said all during the 2016 season that if you made a movie about the magical run with all its amazing subplots, no one would believe it.  Guess what?  Believe it!”  There’s no timetable for the movie yet.

 


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation