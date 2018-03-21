Now Playing
Posted: March 21, 2018

The countdown to another Kardashian baby is on! 

By Estee

Power 953 News

Momma-to-be Khloe Kardashian is getting ready for her baby… less than two weeks away!

While she and her boo Tristan Thompson await their daughter, there’s still some last-minute work to do before the baby arrives.

“Been decorating the baby nursery all day! We are so close!” Khloe tweeted last week. “Im getting more and more anxious and excited with everyday.”
 
