Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: October 26, 2017

The due date for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s baby number three has been leaked

Comments

By Estee

Power 953 News

We all know they’re expecting their third child via surrogate, but the date is new… it’s much sooner than we thought.

Initially we thought the baby was due Jan of 2018.

However, according to  US Weekly little Kardashian-West number three will be here just in time for Christmas.

Kim and Kanye are keeping in regular contact with their surrogate – who they are reportedly paying a whopping $50,000.


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation