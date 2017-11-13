Sign in with your existing account
Posted: November 13, 2017
The First Person Is Already Lined Up For Black Friday . . . and Has Been Since Last Tuesday
By
Estee
Power 953 News
This guy REALLY wants to save $350 on a TV, and maybe also get a Blu-Ray of
“Moana” for $8.
There’s a guy who’s already camping out in front of a Best Buy in Laredo, Texas for Black Friday. And apparently he put his
tent down last Tuesday, so as far as we know, he was the first person in the country to start lining up.
When a news reporter went to interview him, he didn’t want to be on camera or give his name . . . maybe he’s self-aware enough
to know what he’s doing is stupid? He also didn’t say what he’s hoping to buy.
