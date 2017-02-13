The Grammys

The 59th Grammy Awards aired last night with performances by Bruno Mars, who did a Prince tribute, The Weeknd, Alicia Keys, Beyonce.

Beyonce proved why she’s the queen. She rocked the stage with her beautiful baby belly, dressed in all gold representing goddesses everywhere! She even had a golden-sun crown.

She performed ‘Love Drought’ and ‘Sandcastles’ off her album Lemonade, which won her two awards including, Best Urban/Contemporary Album.

And last night Khaled dropped a song he has with Beyonce and Jay Z called “Shining” and we’ve got Khaled’s announcement on our IG @POWER953.

Adele won five awards. Sweep them up, girl! And Chance The Rapper won three awards, making him the most successful independent artist in pop music.

Drake, who was a no-show because he doesn’t think the award show represents young black artists well, won two awards.

Let’s talk about Tribe Called Quest and their performance of “We The People” from their comeback album, ‘We Got It From Here… Thank You For Your Service’. Busta Rhymes came out on stage too and as he rapped, he referred to President Trump as “President Agent Orange.”