The Jay- Z & Kanye West “Public Enemies” Documentary

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Once the best of friends in the music industry. Now Kanye & Jay-Z can’t stand one another.

In an upcoming documentary from the U.K. it explores the complex relationship between Jay-Z and Kanye. According to HotNewHipHop, Jay-Z is called the “street from New York” while Kanye is called the “Mama’s boy from Chicago”. In addition, Kanye is reportedly upset with Jay-Z diss on his 4:44 album and plans to respond.

Check out the trailer from U.K Channel 4 below.