Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: December 07, 2017

The 10 Most-Viewed Music Videos on YouTube This Year

Comments

By Estee

Power 953 News

YouTube has released their most-viewed NON-music videos . . . and the top spot went to a SINGING OYSTER.

It’s from a Thai singing competition, and it’s a man in a full-body oyster suit . . . singing and rapping a song with a title that loosely translates to “Love you until the world turns into dust.”

Here are YouTube’s 10 most-viewed non-music videos:

1.  The man singing in an oyster suit from a Thai singing competition, which has somehow earned over 182 MILLION views.

2.  The dance choreography, set to  “Shape of You” by  Ed Sheeran.

 

3.  A  video of insane ping-pong trick shots.

4.  A  video from  “America’s Got Talent” featuring 12-year-old ventriloquist Darci Lynne.

 

5.  Ed Sheeran’s  episode of  “Carpool Karaoke”.

6.  Lady Gaga’s full Super Bowl Halftime Show, which of course started on the ROOF of the stadium.

 

7.  An  episode of ‘Bad Lip Reading’ on Donald Trump’s inauguration.

8.  An UNCENSORED comedic  video on the ‘history of the world.’

9.  An animated short movie titled  “In a Heartbeat”.

10.  That  video of a BBC interview, where the guy’s young kids interrupt him by walking into the door in the background.  It’s still hilarious.

 

YouTube also put out a seven-minute  video highlighting everything that happened in culture this year, including people, music, and memes.

 


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation