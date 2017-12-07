The 10 Most-Viewed Music Videos on YouTube This Year

YouTube has released their most-viewed NON-music videos . . . and the top spot went to a SINGING OYSTER.

It’s from a Thai singing competition, and it’s a man in a full-body oyster suit . . . singing and rapping a song with a title that loosely translates to “Love you until the world turns into dust.”

Here are YouTube’s 10 most-viewed non-music videos:

1. The man singing in an oyster suit from a Thai singing competition, which has somehow earned over 182 MILLION views.

2. The dance choreography, set to “Shape of You” by Ed Sheeran.

3. A video of insane ping-pong trick shots.

4. A video from “America’s Got Talent” featuring 12-year-old ventriloquist Darci Lynne.

5. Ed Sheeran’s episode of “Carpool Karaoke”.

6. Lady Gaga’s full Super Bowl Halftime Show, which of course started on the ROOF of the stadium.

7. An episode of ‘Bad Lip Reading’ on Donald Trump’s inauguration.

8. An UNCENSORED comedic video on the ‘history of the world.’

9. An animated short movie titled “In a Heartbeat”.

10. That video of a BBC interview, where the guy’s young kids interrupt him by walking into the door in the background. It’s still hilarious.

YouTube also put out a seven-minute video highlighting everything that happened in culture this year, including people, music, and memes.