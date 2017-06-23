Now Playing
Posted: June 23, 2017

The news just keeps getting better and better for "Wonder Woman"

The news just keeps getting better and better for “Wonder Woman”
The news just keeps getting better and better for “Wonder Woman”

By Estee

Power 953 News

The news just keeps getting better and better for “Wonder Woman” and its director, Patty Jenkins.  Any minute now, if it hasn’t already, it should surpass the $609.8 million earned by “Mamma Mia!” back in 2008.

And when that happens, it will become the highest-grossing live-action movie directed by a woman . . . EVER.

The overall record is still held by the ANIMATED flick “Kung Fu Panda 2”, which made $665.7 million.  But “Wonder Woman” has a legit shot at surpassing that, too.  It crossed the $600 million mark in worldwide box office on Wednesday.

Now, if you’re talking about a movie CO-directed by a woman, the record belongs to “Frozen”, with $1.28 BILLION worldwide.  Sorry, “Wonder Woman”, but you’re not getting there.


