The news just keeps getting better and better for “Wonder Woman” and its director, Patty Jenkins. Any minute now, if it hasn’t already, it should surpass the $609.8 million earned by “Mamma Mia!” back in 2008.

And when that happens, it will become the highest-grossing live-action movie directed by a woman . . . EVER.

The overall record is still held by the ANIMATED flick “Kung Fu Panda 2”, which made $665.7 million. But “Wonder Woman” has a legit shot at surpassing that, too. It crossed the $600 million mark in worldwide box office on Wednesday.

Now, if you’re talking about a movie CO-directed by a woman, the record belongs to “Frozen”, with $1.28 BILLION worldwide. Sorry, “Wonder Woman”, but you’re not getting there.