By Estee

Power 953 News

The nominees for the “MTV Video Music Awards” were announced, and Kendrick Lamar leads the way with eight, including nods for Video of the Year and Artist of the Year. Katy Perry and The Weeknd are next with five.

The nominees for Video of the Year are: “Humble” by Kendrick Lamar, “Reminder” by The Weeknd, “24K Magic” by Bruno Mars, “Scars to Your Beautiful” by Alessia Cara, and “Wild Thoughts” by DJ Khaled.

MTV eliminated the ‘gendered’ categories of Best Female Video and Best Male Video, and replaced them with ARTIST of the Year. The nominees for that are: Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, Ed Sheeran, Ariana Grande, and Lorde.

They also added a category called ‘Best Fight Against the System,’ which will go to the artist who inspires viewers to stand up and fight injustice.

The biggest snub was probably “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, which didn’t get any nominations.

The ceremony is Sunday, August 27th in L.A. There’s no word on a host or any performers yet.

Voting is now open at VMA.MTV.com.