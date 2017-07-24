Now Playing
Posted: July 24, 2017

Am I the only one who thought Michael Phelps was really going to race against a Great White Shark?

By Estee

Power 953 News

Technically, nobody really SAID Phelps would be swimming anywhere near a shark . . . but the advertising did try to make people think that.

In reality, the whole thing was SIMULATED.  They apparently timed some sharks:  A great white, a hammerhead, and a reef shark.  Then they SIMULATED the races, with Phelps going against computer-animated sharks.

Phelps actually DID race in the ocean though, so at least there was that.  But that wasn’t quite enough for many, many  unsatisfied viewers.

As for the results, he beat the reef shark, but he got crushed by the hammerhead, and he lost to the great white by two seconds.

( People)


