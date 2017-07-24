By Estee

Technically, nobody really SAID Phelps would be swimming anywhere near a shark . . . but the advertising did try to make people think that.

In reality, the whole thing was SIMULATED. They apparently timed some sharks: A great white, a hammerhead, and a reef shark. Then they SIMULATED the races, with Phelps going against computer-animated sharks.

Phelps actually DID race in the ocean though, so at least there was that. But that wasn’t quite enough for many, many unsatisfied viewers.

As for the results, he beat the reef shark, but he got crushed by the hammerhead, and he lost to the great white by two seconds.

