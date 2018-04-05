By Estee

The Rock is finally explaining his beef with Vin Diesel, which boiled over on the set of “The Fate of the Furious”.

In an interview with “Rolling Stone”, Rock said they were able to come up with a creative way to film and edit the scenes so The Rock and Vin Diesel wouldn’t have to shoot anything together.

“…we have a fundamental difference in philosophies on how we approach movie-making and collaborating. It took me some time, but I’m grateful for that clarity. Whether we work together again or not.”

He said he doesn’t know if they’ll do a ninth “Fast and Furious” movie together, and right now he’s focused on his spin-off, “Hobbs and Shaw” with Jason Statham.

Either way, it does NOT sound like they’ve buried the hatchet.

The Rock said, “I wish him all the best, and I harbor no ill will there, just because of the clarity we have . . . Actually, you can erase that last part about ‘no ill will.’ We’ll just keep it with the clarity.”