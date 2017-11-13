Now Playing
Posted: November 13, 2017

Is The Weeknd Revenge-Nailing Justin Bieber’s Ex?

By Estee

Power 953 News

Now that it’s pretty reasonable to assume that Selena Gomez is back with Justin Bieber, where does that leave her ex-boyfriend The Weeknd?  With one of Justin’s ex-girlfriends, apparently.

The Weeknd was spotted getting cozy with Yovanna Ventura at French Montana’s birthday party this past Thursday.  Yovanna dated Justin in 2015.

A source says, “He was there for a solid two hours with her and everywhere they went they held hands.  He was parading her around.  He was trying to make it obvious that he was with someone.

“They were pretty affectionate and were together the entire night.”

Then they went to a club together on Friday night.

 

 

 


