Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: January 18, 2017

There’s One Thing Lamar Odom Wants Now That He’s Sober

Comments

Related

View Larger
There’s One Thing Lamar Odom Wants Now That He’s Sober

Lamar Odom says he’s grateful to Khloe K for staying by his side through his drug addiction and recovery.

Odom opened up about his battle with drugs on “The Doctors” — and after completing a 30 day stint in rehab, he says one thing is perfectly clear … “I want my wife back.”

 

He went on to say, “I just want to tell them I’m sorry for all that wasted time and wasted energy … that in my addiction I didn’t know who I was … so I couldn’t take care of myself. I damn sure couldn’t take care of anybody else.”


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation