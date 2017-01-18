Sign in with your existing account
There’s One Thing Lamar Odom Wants Now That He’s Sober
Lamar Odom
says he’s grateful to Khloe K for staying by his side through his drug addiction and recovery.
Odom opened up about his battle with drugs on “The Doctors” — and after completing a 30 day stint in rehab, he says one thing is perfectly clear … “I want my wife back.”
He went on to say, “I just want to tell them I’m sorry for all that wasted time and wasted energy … that in my addiction I didn’t know who I was … so I couldn’t take care of myself. I damn sure couldn’t take care of anybody else.”
