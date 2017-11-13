Now Playing
Posted: November 13, 2017

There’s a Rally For Meek Mill, Will Judge Set Him Free?

By Estee

Power 953 News

A rally is planned for today in Philadelphia to protest a judge’s decision to incarcerate Meek Mill for violating his probation.

Fans want Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf to PARDON him, but that won’t be happening.  His office says that’s not possible . . . “Pennsylvania law does not give the governor any unilateral power to review, reconsider or change a conviction.”


