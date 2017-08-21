By Estee

Power 953 News

There’s a rumor going around that Katy Perry and Taylor Swift will finally end their feud at the “VMAs”. Katy is hosting the show and performing. She’ll probably do “Swish Swish”, which is kind of a Taylor diss track.

But in recent performances, she’s actually softened the lyrics so it’s not as cutting. And also, she has said publicly she’s ready to bury the hatchet. And then there’s this: On Friday, Taylor pretty much purged all her social media accounts.

She didn’t leave much up, but someone noticed that for a little while over the weekend, she was actually following Katy on Twitter.