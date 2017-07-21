Now Playing
Posted: July 21, 2017

Think Ryan Seacrest Could Save American Idol When It Returns?

By Estee

Power 953 News

Ever since ABC announced that they were bringing back  “American Idol”, it seemed inevitable that Ryan Seacrest would be back as the host.

Ryan finally made it official on  “Live with Kelly and Ryan” yesterday.

Ryan compared it to being in a 15-year relationship . . . breaking up . . . and then getting back together.

TMZ claims Ryan was negotiating with the show for three months, because he wanted $10 to $15 million, plus an executive producer credit.  Supposedly, he did NOT get the credit, and his pay will be closer to $10 mil.


