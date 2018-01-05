Now Playing
Posted: January 05, 2018

On this season of “The Bachelor”, four of the 29 contestants named LAUREN

By Estee

Power 953 News

On this season of  “The Bachelor”, four of the 29 contestants were named LAUREN.  One has already been sent home.  The other three are still in it.  And it turns out ‘Lauren’ is now the most common contestant name on the show.

E! News  went through all the contestants from 22 seasons, and the five most common names are Lauren, Jennifer, Ashley, Amanda, and Sarah.  They’ve had 15 Laurens . . . 13 Jennifers or Jennys . . . 12 Ashleys . . . 12 Amandas or Mandys . . . and 11 Sarahs.

Only one Lauren has won on  “The Bachelor” . . . Lauren Bushnell, who ended up with Ben Higgins back in 2016.

Here are some hilarious Tweets about the whole thing:  https://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/the-bachelor-women-named-lauren_us_5a4b9709e4b025f99e1daa92


