Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: December 05, 2017

TIGER WOODS COMEBACK: RANKING JUMPS 500 SPOTS, BUT HEALTH SITUATION MATTERS MORE

Comments

By Estee

Power 953 News

It’s been a very good week for Tiger Woods.

The 14-time major champ played four rounds of solid golf in the Bahamas over the weekend, and rose more than 500 spots in the world rankings. What people are also talking about is how healthy and happy tiger looks.

Woods went from 1,199 in the Official World Golf Rankings to 668.  And he did it by finishing tied for ninth at the Hero World Challenge, a tournament put on by Woods himself that invites 18 of the world’s best golfers to participate.

Remember, he completed an intensive substance abuse program earlier this year after being found guilty of driving under the influence and he is coming off a back fusion surgery and hasn’t played a round in competition for nearly a year.


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation