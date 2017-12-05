By Estee

Power 953 News

It’s been a very good week for Tiger Woods.

The 14-time major champ played four rounds of solid golf in the Bahamas over the weekend, and rose more than 500 spots in the world rankings. What people are also talking about is how healthy and happy tiger looks.

Woods went from 1,199 in the Official World Golf Rankings to 668. And he did it by finishing tied for ninth at the Hero World Challenge, a tournament put on by Woods himself that invites 18 of the world’s best golfers to participate.

Remember, he completed an intensive substance abuse program earlier this year after being found guilty of driving under the influence and he is coming off a back fusion surgery and hasn’t played a round in competition for nearly a year.