Posted: June 13, 2017

Tiger Woods Enters Rehab

Tiger Woods Enters Rehab
Tiger Woods Enters Rehab

By Estee

Power 953 News

Tiger Woods was pretty messed up on medications when he was popped for DUI last month . . . and now, RadarOnline.com claims he’s checked into rehab.

The site says his arrest jeopardizes the custody arrangement he has for his two kids, who are now nine and eight years old.  So, by spending 28 days at a facility where he can clean himself up, he has a better chance at retaining joint custody.

This would apparently be Tiger’s third time in rehab.

He was also treated for prescription painkiller addiction back in 2010 . . . and just before that, he did a six-week program in Mississippi for “sex addiction.”

 


