Timbaland Nearly Died of an OD Three Years Ago

Timbaland went through a rough patch a few years ago, and almost died. He told “Rolling Stone” that he’d started taking pain medication including OxyContin in his 30s . . . and it spun out of control.

He had a near-death overdose while he was sleeping three years ago.

He said, “All I can tell you is that there was a light . . . I woke up trying to catch my breath, like I was underwater.”

The next day he began weaning off the pills until he was clean. The withdrawal was brutal, but he said, “I thought about Michael Jackson. I didn’t want to be old and taking these pills.”