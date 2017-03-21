Now Playing
Posted: March 21, 2017

TOM BRADY JERSEY SUSPECT, Innocent Buyers Could Be Prosecuted!

TOM BRADY JERSEY SUSPECT, Innocent Buyers Could Be Prosecuted!
TOM BRADY JERSEY SUSPECT, Innocent Buyers Could Be Prosecuted!

By Estee

Power 953 News

The guy who allegedly stole 2 of Tom Brady’s Super Bowl jerseys has created a big problem for anyone who may have purchased the stolen sports stuff from him … if they don’t turn it in, they could be prosecuted!

Mauricio Ortega is the guy suspected of entering the Patriot’s locker room after Super Bowl 51 and stealing Tom’s game-winning jersey.

Authorities are searching to see if anything else was stolen, and if that’s the camse, anyone who purchased those stolen items — even unknowingly — has a legal obligation to turn the items over to police.  Law enforcement sources tell us, if the buyers don’t hand over the stolen goods, they could be prosecuted for the crime of receiving stolen property.


