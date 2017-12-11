By Estee

A Tennessee woman named Kimberly Jones picked up her son Keaton from middle school, because he was being bullied so bad that he was afraid to go to lunch.

Keaton cried as he asked her, “Just out of curiosity, why do they bully?” And he told her that at lunch, the bullies would pour milk on him, and call him ugly . . . apparently because he has scars on his head from a tumor operation.

The video went viral surpassing 20 MILLION views in just three days. . . and a TON of celebrities are sending love Keaton’s way.

Chris Evans Tweeted,"Stay strong, Keaton. Don't let them make you turn cold. I promise it gets better. While those punks at your school are deciding what kind of people they want to be in this world, how would you and your mom like to come to the 'Avengers' premiere in L.A. next year?

premiere in L.A. next year? Hailee Steinfeld posted a video saying, “Hey Keaton, I just wanted to say I think you are amazing, [and] I’d love for you to be my date to the ‘Pitch Perfect 3’ premiere on Tuesday.” (That’s nice, Hailee . . . but talk about short notice!)

Millie Bobby Brown from "Stranger Things" Tweeted, quote, "Keaton, this is so accurate. Why do people do this? I think your sooo cool Keaton! I wanna be your friend, but seriously, you're freakin' awesome."

Tweeted, quote, “Keaton, this is so accurate. Why do people do this? I think your sooo cool Keaton! I wanna be your friend, but seriously, you’re freakin’ awesome.” Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker invited Keaton’s family to a game . . . and University of Tennessee receiver Tyler Byrd said he and several teammates plan to visit Keaton at school.

Others who have sent Keaton some love include: Ryan Seacrest, Cardi B, country singer Kelsea Ballerini, Idina Menzel, Snoop Dogg, Eva Longoria, Katy Perry, Ricky Martin, Chris Brown, Orlando Bloom, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, the Colorado Rockies . . .

Justin Bieber, Nickelback, Demi Lovato, Camila Cabello, and Maddie Ziegler‏. Plus, a bunch folks he may not know, like Dr. Phil, Tom Arnold, Ed Asner, Billy Baldwin, Patricia Arquette, Carnie Wilson, Sean Hannity, and Dana White.

A GoFundMe account has also been established on Keaton’s behalf, with money going toward a college fund. Last we checked, over $47,000 has been raised.