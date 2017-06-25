Now Playing
Posted: June 25, 2017

Top Performances at the 2017 BET Awards

Top Performances at the 2017 BET Awards
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 25: French Montana onstage at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
Top Performances at the 2017 BET Awards
Top Performances at the 2017 BET Awards

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

French Montana & Swae Lee performed their song Unforgettable at the BET Awards. It was not a disappointment.

Check out the performance :


