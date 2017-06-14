Tory Lanez Says His Album is Almost Done

Tory Lanez gives an update on the follow up to I Told You. He posted on his Twitter early today and said his “Second album 90% done”.

Second album 90% done … — Tory Lanez #SWAVEY (@torylanez) June 14, 2017

Tory Lanez who recently squashed his beef with Drake. With the beef between Drake behind him could we be getting a Drake and Tory Lanez collabo for his new album.

We just have to wait and see what Tory Lanez cooks up to the follow up to I Told You.