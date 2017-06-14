Now Playing
Posted: June 14, 2017

Tory Lanez Says His Album is Almost Done

Tory Lanez Says His Album is Almost Done
Tory Lanez Says His Album is Almost Done
Tory Lanez Says His Album is Almost Done
Tory Lanez Says His Album is Almost Done

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Tory Lanez gives an update on the follow up to I Told You.  He posted on his Twitter early today and said his “Second album 90% done”.

Tory Lanez who recently squashed his beef with Drake. With the beef between Drake behind him could we be getting a Drake and Tory Lanez collabo for his new album.

We just have to wait and see what Tory Lanez cooks up to the follow up to  I Told You. 


