Tory Lanez Says His Album is Almost Done
By
nigelsealy
Power 953 News
Tory Lanez gives an update on the follow up to
I Told You. He posted on his Twitter early today and said his “Second album 90% done”.
Tory Lanez who recently squashed his beef with Drake. With the beef between Drake behind him could we be getting a Drake and Tory Lanez collabo for his new album.
We just have to wait and see what Tory Lanez cooks up to the follow up to
I Told You.
