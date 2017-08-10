Sign in with your existing account
Tory Lanez Shows Drake Love On His Social Media
By
nigelsealy
Power 953 News
After patching things up earlier this year, Tory Lanez and Drake have become cool with one another. Recently, Drake invited
Tory Lanez to perform alongside him at his annual OVO Fest.
Tory took to his Instagram and said “Didn’t get a chance to say it on stage but this moment was not only impactive to me ,
but it was BIG for the city of Toronto … thank u @champagnepapi for bringing me out at the fest but a BIGGER thank u for paving
the way for artist like me to shine from this city ! Let’s continue to put on for Toronto together #YaDunKnowFomlayRespectZeen lol.”
Now will just have to wait and see if the two collaborate together on Tory anticipated new album.
Check out the post below:
