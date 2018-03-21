Now Playing
Posted: March 21, 2018

Travis Scott Debuts A New Face Tattoo

Travis Scott Debuts A New Face Tattoo

Travis Scott is the proud father of a new baby girl named Stormi Webster with his girlfriend Kyle Jenner.

Scott recently took to his Instagram to debut a new face tattoo that simply says the word “free” underneath his eye.  Travis already has numerous of tattoo’s on his body already but this new tattoo is the most noticeable out of all the tattoo’s.

Travis Scott Tattoo

There are no comments yet.

 
 
