Travis Scott Debuts A New Face Tattoo
By
nigelsealy
Power 953 News
Travis Scott is the proud father of a new baby girl named Stormi Webster with his girlfriend Kyle Jenner.
Scott recently took to his Instagram to debut a new face tattoo that simply says the word “free” underneath his eye. Travis
already has numerous of tattoo’s on his body already but this new tattoo is the most noticeable out of all the tattoo’s.
