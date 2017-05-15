Now Playing
Posted: May 15, 2017

Travis Scott Gets Arrested For Inciting A Riot During Concert

AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 20: Travi$ Scott performs at Tumblr IRL Presents Travi$ Scott At SXSW, With Art By Marc Kalman And Corey Damon Black on March 20, 2015 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Tumblr)
By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

The Goosebumps rapper Travis Scott was arrested over the weekend for inciting riot during his concert in Arkansas.

According to Arkansas police, Travis Scott encouraged people to “rush the stage” and bypass security protocol during his concert.

As result, several fans got injured due to the chaos. Scott was arrested once his concert was over and booked inciting a riot.

A source in Travis Scott camp  told TMZ that “Travis saw available space in the general admission” area, so he encouraged fans sitting in the back to come forward. Travis had no intention in putting anyone in danger.

 


