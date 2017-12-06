Sign in with your existing account
Posted: December 06, 2017
Trey Songz allegedly smacked a fan in the face … according to a new lawsuit
By
Estee
Power 953 News
A Philadelphia woman says she bought tickets to meet Trey in the VIP at a strip club called the Vanity Grand Cabaret — and
says afterward, she tried to snap a pic of Trey in the parking lot — but he attacked her, smacking her phone out of her hand
and into her face … breaking her glasses.
The woman’s suing him
and the venue, claiming it knew Songz had a tendency “toward violence and negative interaction with the public.”
Trey Songz has pleaded to 2 misdemeanors related to an onstage freak-out last year. That was months before the alleged Philly
incident.
The woman’s suing for up to $50,000.
