Trey Songz May Be Off The Hook From Felony Criminal Charges

By Estee

Power 953 News

Trey Songz won’t face a felony criminal charge for allegedly hitting a woman, because the L.A. District Attorney isn’t believing the case.

Trey Songz’s lawyer gave several witness statements to LAPD that contradicted the accuser’s account of events during NBA All-Star Weekend in February.

The case will now be referred to the L.A. City Attorney, who will decide whether or not to charge Songz with the lesser charge of misdemeanor domestic violence.

A woman claims Trey Songz assaulted her at a party because he was mad she was talking to another man, and beat her so badly she vomited from a concussion.