Trey Songz Pleads Guilty To Stage Freak Out

In December of 2016, Trey Songz had a concert in Detroit and things got crazy.

Allegedly, Trey Songz flipped out during his performance and said “F*** the police ” on a snapchat post. Which led to Trey Songz arrest, he supposedly refuse to leave the stage and got into a fight with the officer on duty.

The prosecutors said that Trey Songz showed ” highly unsatisfied with police as shown from these videos ahead of time, saying all these vulgar comments about police, it is relevant to show that the defendant intended to do the crime that he is charged with.”

Now, Trey Songz pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges and will be on probation for the next 18 months. He will have to go to anger management classes and submit to random drug test. Songz will no longer face the obstruction as part of his plea deal.