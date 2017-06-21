Trey Songz Snapchat Will Be Used In Assault Trial

In December of 2016, Trey Songz had a concert in Detroit and things got crazy.

Allegedly, Trey Songz flipped out during his performance and said “F*** the police ” on a snapchat post. Which led to Trey Songz arrest, he supposedly refuse to leave the stage and got into a fight with the officer on duty.

The prosecutors said that Trey Songz showed ” highly unsatisfied with police as shown from these videos ahead of time, saying all these vulgar comments about police, it is relevant to show that the defendant intended to do the crime that he is charged with.”

Songz trial is set for September 12th.