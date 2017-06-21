Now Playing
Posted: June 21, 2017

Trey Songz Snapchat Will Be Used In Assault Trial

Trey Songz Snapchat Will Be Used In Assault Trial
LAS VEGAS, NV - JUNE 01: Recording artist Trey Songz performs at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas on June 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Trey Songz Snapchat Will Be Used In Assault Trial

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

In December of 2016, Trey Songz had a concert in Detroit and things got crazy.

Allegedly, Trey Songz flipped out during his performance and said “F*** the police ” on a snapchat post.  Which led to Trey Songz arrest, he supposedly refuse to leave the stage and got into a fight with the officer on duty.

The prosecutors said that Trey Songz showed ” highly unsatisfied with police as shown from these videos ahead of time, saying all these vulgar comments about police, it is relevant to show that the defendant intended to do the crime that he is charged with.”

Songz trial is set for September 12th.


