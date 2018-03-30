Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: March 30, 2018

Tyga, Pay Up Or Be Homeless

Comments

By Estee

Power 953 News

Tyga  is being sued for not paying his rent for a year!

Simon Cowell’s makeup artist owns a fabulous home in Beverly Hills and she is renting it to Tyga for $40k a month.  Tyga moved in in March 2017 and paid rent for awhile … and then just stopped.

She’s suing to evict Tyga and get all of the back rent.  It’s interesting because one of the defendants is Tyga’s son, King Cairo.  Tyga put the kid’s name on the lease.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation