Tyga, Pay Up Or Be Homeless

By Estee

Power 953 News

Tyga is being sued for not paying his rent for a year!

Simon Cowell’s makeup artist owns a fabulous home in Beverly Hills and she is renting it to Tyga for $40k a month. Tyga moved in in March 2017 and paid rent for awhile … and then just stopped.

She’s suing to evict Tyga and get all of the back rent. It’s interesting because one of the defendants is Tyga’s son, King Cairo. Tyga put the kid’s name on the lease.