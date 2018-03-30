Sign in with your existing account
Tyga, Pay Up Or Be Homeless
By
Estee
Power 953 News
Tyga
is being sued for not paying his rent for a year!
Simon Cowell’s makeup artist owns a fabulous home in Beverly Hills and she is renting it to Tyga for $40k a month. Tyga moved
in in March 2017 and paid rent for awhile … and then just stopped.
She’s suing to evict Tyga and get all of the back rent. It’s interesting because one of the defendants is Tyga’s son, King
Cairo. Tyga put the kid’s name on the lease.
