Posted: March 14, 2017

Tyler Perry’s Dad loses home in massive fire

Tyler Perry’s Dad loses home in massive fire

Emmitt Perry, father of comedian, actor and director Tyler Perry, lost his home in a massive fire.

Several fire crews arrived at the scene of a large fire that was first reported at about 8 p.m. on Monday.

Sheriff Nat Williams says that Perry was home at the time and reported hearing popping and crackling sounds coming from the attic. He made it out of the house before it was consumed by flames.

You know what’s weird, Tyler Perry’s studio was also burned back in 2012.


