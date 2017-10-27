Sign in with your existing account
Tyrese checked himself into an L.A. hospital after having bad chest pains
By
Estee
Power 953 News
Sources close to Tyrese tell us he went back to his hotel after leaving the courthouse for the legal battle he is in with
his ex, Norma Gibson. In addition to the chest pains, he was dehydrated as well, so he decided to go to the ER.
He is currently getting fluids for dehydration and is about to undergo some tests to find out why he’s having chest pains.
His ex Norma is accusing him of spying on her and abusing their daughter.
