Posted: October 27, 2017

Tyrese checked himself into an L.A. hospital after having bad chest pains

By Estee

Power 953 News

Sources close to Tyrese tell us he went back to his hotel after leaving the courthouse for the legal battle he is in with his ex, Norma Gibson.  In addition to the chest pains, he was dehydrated as well, so he decided to go to the ER.

He is currently getting fluids for dehydration and is about to undergo some tests to find out why he’s having chest pains.

His ex Norma is accusing him of spying on her and abusing their daughter.


