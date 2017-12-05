Tyrese Throws His Ex-Wife Under The Bus

By nigelsealy

Tyrese Gibson has been going thru a lot of the past couple weeks with his ex-wife over custody of his daughter. Now things have calmed down but it seems like Tyrese still has some resentment toward his ex-wife and spoke about the real reason why he married her.

In the bombshell interview, Tyrese said “Now I could say to [Norma], ‘Listen. Norma, I love you. I appreciate you. I appreciate what we did. We had an angel but I married you to keep you in the country. I never married you because I was happily married. You’re from London. I married you because we had a baby on the way and I had to do whatever I had to do so that I’m not travelling all the way to London to spend quality time with my baby’,”

Tyrese took to his Instagram to respond to the backlash: