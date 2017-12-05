Usher and Lil Jon Back in the Studio

Sign in with your existing account
{* loginWidget *}
Sign in with your email
{* #userInformationForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* traditionalSignIn_password *}
{* /userInformationForm *}
Welcome Back {* welcomeName *}
{* loginWidget *}
Welcome back. Please sign in
{* #userInformationForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* traditionalSignIn_password *}
{* /userInformationForm *}
Select a display name and password
Already have an account? Sign
In
{* #registrationForm *}
{* traditionalRegistration_displayName *}
{* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *}
{* traditionalRegistration_password *}
{* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself
{* registration_firstName *}
{* registration_lastName *}
{* registration_postalZip *}
{* registration_birthday *}
{* registration_gender *}
{* agreeToTerms *}
{* /registrationForm *}
Already have an account? Sign
In
{* #registrationFormBlank *}
{* registration_firstName *}
{* registration_lastName *}
{* traditionalRegistration_displayName *}
{* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *}
{* registration_birthday *}
{* registration_gender *}
{* registration_postalZip *}
{* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *}
{* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *}
{* agreeToTerms *}
{* /registrationForm *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email
and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in
to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date
with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new
password.
{* #forgotPasswordForm *}
{* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
{* /forgotPasswordForm *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password.
Your existing password has not been changed.
{* mergeAccounts *}
{* #tradAuthenticateMergeForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* mergePassword *}
{* /tradAuthenticateMergeForm *}
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the
form below and we'll send you an email to verify.
{* #resendVerificationForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* newPasswordFormButton *}
{* /resendVerificationForm *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
Posted: December 05, 2017
Usher and Lil Jon Back in the Studio
By
nigelsealy
Power 953 News
Usher and Lil Jon might be cooking up another classic hit. Based on their track record anything is possible with Lil Jon and
Usher.
Lil Jon said on his Instagram: 7AM N THE STUDIO!
@usher
@djkronic
@skippybrand AND ME! WE UP TO SOMETHING .
It was 14 years ago Usher and Lil Jon teamed up with their smash hit ‘
Yeah‘ off his album Confessions.
We will just have to wait and see what Usher and Lil Jon comes out with.
Check out the post below:
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself