Posted: December 05, 2017

Usher and Lil Jon Back in the Studio

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Usher and Lil Jon might be cooking up another classic hit. Based on their track record anything is possible with Lil Jon and Usher.

Lil Jon said on his Instagram: 7AM N THE STUDIO!  @usher @djkronic  @skippybrand AND ME! WE UP TO SOMETHING .

It was 14 years ago Usher and Lil Jon teamed up with their smash hit ‘ Yeah‘ off his album Confessions.

We will just have to wait and see what Usher and Lil Jon comes out with.

Instagram Photo


There are no comments yet.

 
 
