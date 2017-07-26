Usher Does A ‘Carpool Karaoke’ With James Corden

By nigelsealy

Amidst the allegations for allegedly giving two woman a STD. Usher doesn’t seem bothered by it.

Usher joins James Corden for a Carpool Karaoke ride like no other. During the ride, Usher sang his famous hits which included “Yeah!”, “Burn”, “OMG” and “Caught Up” he even gave the Late Late Show a lesson on swag and how to dance.

Check out the video below.